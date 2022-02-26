$3.53 Million in Sales Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) to report $3.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 1,534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

