31,387 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $5,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Weibo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WB opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

