$318.95 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $318.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.60 million and the lowest is $291.30 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 600,000 shares of company stock worth $1,801,500. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 286,073 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 309,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 214,532 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

