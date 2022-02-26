$33.56 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to announce $33.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.97 million to $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $139.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $91,731 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.