331,743 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 331,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 263,395 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 293,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,517,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

