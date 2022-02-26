$340.71 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $340.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.40 million to $379.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $251.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEN opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. Denbury has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

