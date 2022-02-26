358,074 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 358,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $39.08 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

