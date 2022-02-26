360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. CLSA increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at $77,003,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.