389,269 Shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 389,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 7.95% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APVO stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

APVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

