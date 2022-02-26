$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce $4.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the highest is $4.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.91 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 545,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96,251 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

