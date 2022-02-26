4,157 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $265.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

