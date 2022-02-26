42,500 Shares in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of DICE Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,784,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE Therapeutics Profile

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

