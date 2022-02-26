42,900 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.9% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 64.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 163,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $436,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

