$432.71 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will post sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 904%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $78.64 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

