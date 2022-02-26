4,329,000 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,329,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 4.16% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -341.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

