46,882 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tnf LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

