4,755,000 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 792.50% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,417,000.

NYSEARCA:SPUC opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

