49,438 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,438 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,082,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

