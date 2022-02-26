4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Capitalization of $613,091.63 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $613,091.63 and approximately $40,122.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00111553 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

