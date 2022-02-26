50,733 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $100.62 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

