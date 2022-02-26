545,302 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 545,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,344,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 140,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 221,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter.
BATS GOVT opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.
