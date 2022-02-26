$57.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.77 million and the lowest is $54.42 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $237.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

