57,065 Shares in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Zepp Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the third quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zepp Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zepp Health by 91.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Zepp Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Shares of Zepp Health stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Zepp Health Co. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.