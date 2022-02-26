57,750 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 93.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 182.3% in the third quarter. Castellan Group now owns 27,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

PNW stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

