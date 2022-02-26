5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

VNP has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,681,050.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$206.69 million and a PE ratio of -212.73. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.58.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.