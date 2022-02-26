62,830 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,287,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,338,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,308,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.32 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85.

