$63.85 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will report sales of $63.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.10 million and the highest is $64.60 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $294.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $368.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $385.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

