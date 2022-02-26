$630.79 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce $630.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.99 million to $645.58 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FCFS opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

