638,279 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 638,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YSG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $18,121,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yatsen by 8,357.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 142.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 804,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of YSG opened at $1.38 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $617.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

