641,059 Shares in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 641,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rover Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $362,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $669,458.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.