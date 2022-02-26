$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.26 million to $70.03 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLP stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $291.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

