6,866,656 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,866,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,829,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.31% of Alight at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

ALIT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

