69,509 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

