70,389 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 563.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $392,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIE stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.