7,823 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

NYSE MSCI opened at $513.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.55. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,612 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

