$8.63 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $44.18 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ NTLA opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $124.32. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
