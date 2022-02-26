80,267 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $987,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.