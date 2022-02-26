8,182 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,685,000 after acquiring an additional 404,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $136.87 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $145.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

