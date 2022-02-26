$83.65 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will report sales of $83.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $348.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.80 million to $350.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $348.05 million, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $350.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 158,400 shares of company stock worth $209,109 in the last 90 days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 859,094 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at $5,325,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

