88,511 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Shares of QSR opened at $57.01 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

