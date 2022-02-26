88,601 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

