99,953 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.19% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

