AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $150.36. The company has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

