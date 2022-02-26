Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,968 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

ASO opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

