Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

ACHC stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Acadia Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.