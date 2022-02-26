Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $204,000.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
