Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.57

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.57 and traded as high as C$19.11. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.06, with a volume of 3,204 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.57.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

