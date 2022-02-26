Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Accolade worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after buying an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 835.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 459,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 59.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 337,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

ACCD opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

