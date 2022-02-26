Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

