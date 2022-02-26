ACoconut Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37,227.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $330,119.06 and approximately $37,227.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023373 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

