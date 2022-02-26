Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.40% of Acushnet worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

